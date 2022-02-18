Watch Slipknot’s chaotic new live performance video for ‘The Chapeltown Rag’

Slipknot have shared the new video for their song ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ – you can watch the clip below.

The track was originally released back in November and is expected to be the first single from the band’s upcoming seventh studio album, which will be the follow-up to 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

After releasing a disorienting visualiser for the single upon its original release, Slipknot have now shared an official video for ‘The Chapeltown Rag’.

Advertisement

Featuring edited footage from the band’s recent run of live shows – they debuted the track during a November gig at Knotfest Los Angeles – you can watch Slipknot’s video for ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ below.

Earlier this month Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor confirmed that the band had finished work on their “killer” new album.

“The record is actually in the process of being mixed right now,” the singer told Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM. “Everything is finished, so it’s just being mixed right now, which is rad news. So it’s probably gonna take… I think it’s probably gonna be another three months [before it comes out].

“The artwork’s done. We just came up with the title. I’m not gonna tell you it right now. But we’re really stoked. So hopefully three months from now – well, less than that – we’ll get the single out, and then three months from now we’ll get the album out.”

Advertisement

Taylor, meanwhile, is set to release ‘CMFB… Sides’, a B-sides album of his 2020 solo debut record ‘CMFT’, next week.