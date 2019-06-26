Slipknot to create “some Iron Maiden stuff” for new live show

"The show looks amazing"

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has spoken about the band’s live shows for their forthcoming record, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, citing Iron Maiden as a key influence.

The metal legend said the band’s stage setup is an “attempt to create some Iron Maiden stuff, which is something we’ve been trying to do for a while”.

Speaking to Daniel P. Carter for BBC Radio 1’s Download Festival episode special, Taylor said his band had always dreamed of crafting something as ambitious for the stage than that of Iron Maiden’s famed industrial structures. But they’d always struggled with budgets.

“Honestly, it’s everything that we’ve wanted to do for years, and we just never had the budget, and we had also had a lot of people around us telling us we couldn’t do it,” he told Carter.

“The show looks amazing,” Taylor said. “Not only is it interactive — there’s video, there’s fire — but the whole set looks like an industrial complex. This is our attempt to create some Iron Maiden stuff, which is something we’ve been trying to do for a while.”

Slipknot are currently on tour and are playing a number of music festivals including Download Festival Madrid this weekend. They support Metallica on some dates during the group’s summer tour, which runs across the US, Europe and Australasia.

Taylor also recently admitted that ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ sees the nu-metallers pushing boundaries like never before.

“As a whole — and I can say this honestly — it is probably the furthest we’ve pushed the boundaries of creativity and experimentation, while also not losing our identity,” Taylor said.