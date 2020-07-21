Slipknot to postpone Knotfest At Sea cruise “for the foreseeable future”

Slipknot have announced that their Knotfest At Sea cruise has been postponed “for the foreseeable future” as a direct result of coronavirus.
The masked metal icons were due to hit the seas for a four-day cruise from Barcelona this August, joined by a line-up that included the likes of Anthrax, Behemoth and Devildriver.
While the band subsequently announced that the voyage would be postponed until 2021, they’ve now confirmed that it will not be rescheduled after all.
“We previously shared that Knotfest At Sea would be postponed from August 2020 to August 2021,” Slipknot said in a statement.
“Due to unforeseen scheduling factors since then, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Knotfest at Sea for the foreseeable future. We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of the Knotfest at Sea community, this decision was not made easily.”
They added that although “there are no immediate plans for Knotfest At Sea” right now, they “do hope to get together again in the future”.
The band have also rescheduled their European tour, which was set to see them playing Knotfest UK next month.
Meanwhile, the band’s frontman Corey Taylor recently opened up on what fans can expect from his forthcoming solo album, revealing that his debut effort will feature a whole gamut of different influences.