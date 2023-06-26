Slipknot to release ‘Live At MSG’ on vinyl for the first time

Slipknot have revealed that they will be releasing their ‘Live At MSG’ album on vinyl for the first time ever.

The ‘Live At MSG’ vinyl release is in celebration of the 15th anniversary of their fourth studio album ‘All Hope Is Gone’. ‘Live At MSG’ was previously released as a bonus disc with the 10th-anniversary edition of their fourth LP.

The ‘Live At MSG’ vinyl is set for release on August 18. Pre-order the album here.

“Slipknot has always bent the world to its own collective will,” the band shared in a press release. “One of countless examples occurred on February 5, 2009, when the band did what few could have predicted when we’d started: Slipknot headlined the World’s Greatest Arena, Madison Square Garden.”

The live album will be pressed in six different limited edition variants handpicked by the band, and features new cover art by M. Shawn ‘clown’ Crahan.

Along with the LP, the band will also be releasing ‘Live At MSG’ merchandise including t-shirts, a hoodie, a hockey puck, vinyl slipmat and an enamel pin. Merch bundles will also be available for purchase.

In other Slipknot news, Shawn “Clown” Crahan has recently pulled out of the remainder of the band’s European tour and festival shows this month due to his wife’s “medical situation”.

The percussionist played some recent gigs including the band’s headline show at Download Festival. Earlier this month the musician was forced to drop out of a number of Slipknot gigs due to his wife’s health.

Slipknot have a couple of live dates next month: Rock Fest in Wisconsin on July 14 and Inkcarceration Festival in Ohio on July 16.

The metal legends released their seventh studio album ‘The End, So Far’ in September last year, marking their final release with longtime record label Roadrunner Records.

Recently, the band surprise released a new EP, ‘Adderall’ and shared some new videos – one for ‘Memories (Adderall – Rough Demo)’ and one for ‘Death March’, directed by Clown.