Slipknot to stream classic film ‘Welcome To Our Neighborhood’ tomorrow

Slipknot are set to broadcast their classic home movie Welcome To Our Neighborhood tomorrow as part of their ongoing video series.

Originally released in 1999, the film contains self-shot behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and performance clips from the metal group’s early days. Featured live tracks include ‘Wait And Bleed’, ‘Surfacing’ and ‘Scissors’.

To mark the 21st anniversary of their self-titled debut album (released on June 29, 1999), Slipknot will stream Welcome To Our Neighborhood on their official Knotfest website tomorrow night (June 26). Fans will be able to tune in at 10pm (BST).

An official description of the film reads: “People wanted to see what made Slipknot tick, and, ready for it or not, the band delivered with the comprehensive Welcome To Our Neighborhood.”

The band have also unveiled a new ‘Quarantine Merch Capsule’ on their website – check out the image below.

Slipknot announced the virtual edition of Knotfest late last month, and have so far aired sets from the likes of Lamb Of God, Megadeth and Trivium. Drummer Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, meanwhile, participated in an exclusive interview with Code Orange’s Jami Morgan as part of his Electric Theater series.

Knotfest’s scheduled events in the UK and the US, along with Slipknot’s entire summer touring schedule, were cancelled last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, frontman Corey Taylor has spoken of what to expect from his forthcoming debut solo album.

“The way I’ve been looking at it is it’s like a futuristic throwback,” he explained. “Everything on this album is a hybrid of all these different genres that I’m really into.”