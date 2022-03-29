Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has said that the band “turned up the dials on experimentation” while making their forthcoming seventh album.

Frontman Corey Taylor confirmed last month that the masked metal titans had completed work on their “killer” new record, which will follow 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’. A release date is not yet known.

Earlier this month, Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson gave further insight into what fans could expect from the band’s next full-length effort, explaining that his “sound selection was a little more off-planet than normal” following an extensive period of touring.

Speaking in a recent interview with the US radio station WZOR (via Metal Injection), Weinberg teased the “exciting” and “really interesting” elements that feature on Slipknot’s new album.

“I would say we kind of turned up the dials on experimentation,” Weinberg said. “And there’s some new things happening that are really exciting, really interesting, stuff that maybe I wouldn’t have even expected us to pull out of our hat.”

He went on to say that the record will feature “the heaviest blues song on earth” among other “super-exciting” sounds.

“But, man, there’s so much in it that is trademark Slipknot,” Weinberg continued. “We’re not gonna get away from that; we can’t escape that even if we wanted to. There are certain things that are just touchstones of what we are, and I think we’re really happy with that.”

The drummer did, however, add that the group had attempted “new ways of presenting those elements” on their upcoming seventh LP – assuring fans that “the loud, the fast, the abrasive, the discordant” aspects of Slipknot remain.

“I think [2021 single] ‘The Chapeltown Rag’ is a great example of that,” Weinberg explained. “I think that’s a song that’s us kind of at peak energy and chaos.”

He continued: “But what also really excites me is the way that we push things in experimental ways without questioning it. It’s just kind of, like, ‘This is what we wanna do’. And people can take it or leave it. We don’t really care.”

Weinberg said that the album was currently at the “final stage of mixing”, adding: “And I hope it makes its way onto the stage soon. It’s gonna be exciting to share.”

Corey Taylor recently announced his debut UK headline solo shows, which take place this autumn. Any remaining tickets are available here.