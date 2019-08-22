Get ready, maggots.

Slipknot have announced details of a lengthy UK and European arena tour for early 2020. See full dates and ticket details below.

After scoring their first Number One album in 18 years with the acclaimed comeback record ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘, the masked metallers will be celebrating with a huge run of shows next year. After teasing fans with the cities that they’d be visiting, now the band confirm that the tour will kick off at Dublin’s 3Arena and culminate at The O2 in London. Support on all dates comes from Behemoth.

“It feels good to be coming back for an extensive tour of Europe and the UK,” said frontman Corey Taylor. “No matter how many times we come there, it always feels like we can never get enough, nor play ALL the cities we want to. But one thing’s for certain: the audiences are ALWAYS some of the best in the world.”

Full dates are below, with tickets on sale from 9am on Friday August 30 and available here.

Tuesday January 14 – DUBLIN 3Arena

Thursday January 16 – MANCHESTER Arena

Friday January 17 – NEWCASTLE Utilita Arena

Saturday January 18 – GLASGOW The SSE Hydro

Monday January 20 – SHEFFIELD FlyDSA Arena

Tuesday January 21 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday January 22 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Friday January 24 – BIRMINGHAM Arena

Saturday January 25 – LONDON The O2 Arena

Check out the full UK and European tour dates below

The band’s last UK show was their triumphant headline set at Download Festival.

“The message tonight is clear,” wrote NME in our review. “Anyone who has ever thought this band was a joke, a novelty or not metal enough: hear them fucking roar. They literally cannot and will not be destroyed.”

In other Slipknot news, one fan believes that they have finally solved the mystery of the identity of new member Tortilla Face.

Meanwhile, Shawn “Clown” Crahan has revealed that the band are planning to release 11 unheard outtake songs from their album ‘All Hope Is Gone’ in the next couple of years.