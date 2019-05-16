Slipknot reveal new album title, video, and masks

Huge.

Slipknot have unveiled the dramatic video for new single ‘Unsainted’, along with details of their long-awaited new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

After teasing an announcement and the unveiling of their new masks earlier this week, the big reveal comes in the cult-heavy new video for ‘Unsainted’, directed once again by the band’s own M. Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan. They’ve also shared the tracklist and artowkr for their sixth album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, produced by Greg Fidelman and due for release on August 9.

“This is the most time we’ve had to write a record, and work stuff out together,” said guitarist Jim Root. “One of my inspirations this time around was those artists that recorded full length albums – not just songs. While the industry is moving toward singles, Slipknot wanted to make an album experience, front to back.”

Crahan continued: “These days the art we are making comes with the highest reward, because it’s taken the most time. Almost four years to create this emotion and temperature, and the reward now is nothing short of salvation.”

The tracklist for ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ is:

1. Insert Coin

2. Unsainted

3. Birth Of The Cruel

4. Death Because Of Death

5. Nero Forte

6. Critical Darling

7. Liar’s Funeral

8. Red Flag

9. What’s Next

10. Spiders

11. Orphan

12. My Pain

13. Not Long For This World

14. Solway Firth

Curiously, the album does not appear to feature the acclaimed single ‘All Out Life‘.

Describing the sound of the album last year, frontman Corey Taylor said the songs sounded “fucking dangerous”.

“It’s complicated, it’s dark, it’s heavy, it’s heavy, it’s melodic, it’s fierce, it’s angry and it’s raw as hell,” he said. It’s going to be talking about a lot of things that people are going to need in their life.”

As for the energy of the record, Taylor said: “It kind of had a cross between the first album and ‘Iowa’. I keep telling people that this is what the kids from Iowa would have made if they’d matured. It’s a step from that.”

This all comes after percussionist Chris Fehn eft the metal group last month after taking legal action against his bandmates over a pay dispute. The band’s business manager then said that Fehn was an employee of the band, rather than an equal partner as he previously suggested.

The band return to the UK to headline Download festival in June.