Slipknot return with furious new track ‘Solway Firth’ – listen

It's bordering on Iowa levels of heavy...

Slipknot have given fans another glimpse at their next album by releasing ‘Solway Firth’ – the final song on the record’s tracklist.

Ahead of releasing new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘ next month, the new track comes accompanied by a distinctly unsettling video directed by the Knot’s very own Shawn “Clown” Crahan. It features a whole wealth of footage from the band’s recent European tour – which included a headline performance at Download Festival. The video is also created in conjunction with new Amazon Prime show The Boys, which premieres this Friday (July 26).

As for the track itself, it lives up to frontman Corey Taylor’s previous admission that fans could expect “Iowa levels of heavy” from their next album. It takes its name from a firth that forms part of the border between England and Scotland.

Meanwhile, Slipknot confirmed last week that they will return to Europe for a massive tour next year. UK fans can expect shows in Manchester, Newcastle, Glasgow, Sheffield, Nottingham, Cardiff, Birmingham and London. The rest of the European shows include stop-offs in countries including France, Hungary, Switzerland, Austria and Sweden.

Slipknot’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘ is scheduled to arrive on August 9. The band’s sixth LP follows 2014’s ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’.

Reviewing Slipknot’s Download Festival gig, NME said: “The message tonight is clear. Anyone who has ever thought this band was a joke, a novelty or not metal enough: hear them fucking roar. They literally cannot and will not be destroyed.”