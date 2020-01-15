Slipknot unveil surreal short film ‘Pollution’, directed by Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan

Slipknot have unveiled ‘Pollution’, a surreal 20-minute short film directed by the band’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan.

The surreal film sees Crahan presenting a series of seemingly random technicolor images, before they eventually segue into the video for ‘Nero Forte’.

Crahan said of the film: “I set out to make a short film that makes you question your own existence, here in this reality. When you lay down in your bed, next to the one you love, do you ever ask yourself – is it possible that this person could slit my throat while I’m sleeping? Enjoy. Pollution is everywhere.”

The short film was released hours before Slipknot kicked off their European tour with an epic show at Dublin’s 3 Arena.

As well as performing cuts from their 2019 album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, the show also saw Slipknot airing old favourites such as ‘Disasterpiece’ – taken from their seminal 2001 record ‘Iowa’.

Slipknot will now head to the Manchester Arena on Thursday (January 16), before performing a string of dates that culminate at The O2 in London.

They will then return for the first ever UK edition of Knotfest this summer.

The event, which was launched back in 2012, will hit British shores for a date in Milton Keynes on August 22.