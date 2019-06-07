Masked metallers play their first full show for three years tonight

Slipknot will stream their comeback show at German festival Rock am Ring on Sunday (June 9).

Their headline show will be streamed live via Slipknot’s website from 9.45pm UK time.

Rock am Ring will be the third of Slipknot’s festival comeback gigs. They play at Rockfest in Finland tonight (June 7), followed by Rock am Park in Germany tomorrow.

The concerts are the first full shows Slipknot have played since a tour of Japan in 2016. The band played new single ‘Unsainted’ and 2018’s standalone single ‘All Out Life’ when they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on May 17.

‘Unsainted’ is the first taste of Slipknot’s new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, which is released on August 9. It’s Slipknot’s sixth album and their first since ‘5: The Gray Chapter’ in 2014.

Made with their regular producer Greg Fidelman, ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ is Slipknot’s first album since percussionist Chris Fehn controversially left the band in March.

Fehn’s replacement is expected to be unveiled at Rockfest tonight, though the band have been reluctant to reveal any details on who it might be so far. Asked recently about their new ninth member, Corey Taylor told Kerrang!: “The position you may or may not be talking about is nobody’s fucking business.”

Slipknot’s only confirmed UK show comes when they headline Download next weekend (June 15) alongside fellow headliners Tool and Def Leppard. Also on the Download bill are Smashing Pumpkins, Slash with Myles Kennedy, Die Antwoord, Whitesnake and the final UK show from Slayer.

Rock am Ring starts tonight with Tool, The 1975 and Foals. Tomorrow’s bill features Bring Me The Horizon, Die Antwoord and Slayer.