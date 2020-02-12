Slipknot win Best Band In The World at NME Awards 2020

Slipknot have won Best Band In The World at the NME Awards 2020 in London this evening (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton and hosted by Katherine Ryan and Julie Adenuga, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners so far here.

The metal band beat HAIM, Tame Impala, Brockhampton and BTS to pick up the accolade.

Kim Petras presented the award to the band, who sent in an acceptance speech. Frontman Corey Taylor spoke on behalf of the band, saying: “We appreciate it, Best Band In The World. Way to catch up, we knew that 20 years ago!

“Thank you for finally recognising it: this is everything that you ever wanted. So really this is more for you than anything else. Thanks to our fans for always sticking by us.”

The night opened with a live performance of ‘Deal Wiv it’ from Mura Masa and Slowthai, followed by subsequent performances from Beabadoobee, Yungblud, FKA Twigs and AJ Tracey. The 1975 will close the show with a headline performance.

