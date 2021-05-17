Slipknot’s Clown launches special edition pre-rolled ‘Clown Cannabis’ joints

Slipknot’s percussionist has unveiled a new collaboration with cannabis brands.

Michael Shawn “Clown” Crahan has teamed up with Hollister Cannabis Co. and Heavy Grass for exclusive ‘Clown Cannabis’ pre-rolled joints, which are available to customers in California, US, and selected dispensaries and deliver services.

According to press material supporting the product announcement, Clown has long been an advocate of marijuana’s reported medical benefits – from easing anxiety and nausea to assisting with a range of chronic and inflammatory conditions. Clown said: “Remember, it’s just medicine.”

Clown’s special edition signature HashBone line, which has original artwork branding, features a matte black case that’s filled with six half-gram pre-rolled joints and matches.

The weed itself comprises 75 per cent “potent, uplifting indica flower” that’s “hand-blended with 25 per cent of Paradise Citrus bubble hash” and has THC levels above 40 per cent.

In celebration of the release of ‘Clown Cannabis’, Heavy Grass is offering a Green Ticket experience. The winner will receive unlimited entrance for two into any Slipknot concerts in the world for the next three years. For entry details and rules, visit theheavygrass.com.

Carl Saling, co-founder, CEO and Director of Hollister Biosciences said in a statement: “We are very excited to be launching our HashBone collaboration with Clown. We couldn’t ask for a better partner and someone who is true to the plant. This partnership is our first step in combining hard rock/metal with cannabis in a truly authentic way.

“Additionally, we are happy that we get to bring Clown to market in tandem with our friends at Heavy Grass – leveraging their experience in music-inspired cannabis products will amplify our overall marketing efforts.”

In other news, Clown revealed recently that he’s felt creative during the coronavirus pandemic, hinting that he’s written new music for Slipknot.

The percussionist and backing vocalist said in a new interview that he’s been working freely with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor on new material in his basement where “no one is telling us anything”.

“I got very creative. I created — how many [pieces of music]? I’m not gonna say. Because then the suits and all the stupid people, they wanna bug me. When I say ‘stupid people,’ I mean, they’re actually very smart,” Clown told Terry “Beez” Bezer of Knotfest.com‘s ‘Mosh Talks With Beez’.