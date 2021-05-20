Slipknot’s Clown says the band are currently “making God music”

Slipknot‘s Shawn “Clown” Crahan has said that the band are currently in the studio in LA “making God music”.

The band are thought to be working on the follow-up to their 2019 album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, with Slipknot co-founder and percussionist Crahan now shedding light on their creative process.

Speaking to Download Festival‘s Kylie Olsson in a new interview, Crahan said that he and his bandmates are “really happy” at the moment, adding that frontman Corey Taylor “is on some level of singing that I’ve never heard him, which makes me really emotional”.

“Great music has been written and, because of that, my favourite singer on the planet has sang the songs,” Crahan said, referring to Taylor. “And this is the first time we can go into a studio with completed lyrics. When I say ‘completed,’ I mean written, recorded – but he’s still gonna have his time in the studio to project what he wants to for each individual song. So they’re as done as they can be until he comes in.

“We’re in LA. That’s about all I can say. We’re making God music, and we’re having a blast. And it’s just great to be around everybody, and everybody is in the best mood I’ve ever seen… I feel like we’ve come full circle. I feel like I have all these memories of when we started. I feel like a kid again. It’s a lot of fun right now.”

Crahan later added that he believes that Slipknot’s next album will be the last where the band need to “exercise the right of what we’re searching for”.

“I think we’re mastering it on this one,” he said. “I think it’s coming very easy. It’s a trust thing.”

Crahan also offered his view on how the band’s new material compares to Slipknot’s previous music. “So, is it different? They’re all different. But they’re Slipknot,” he said.

“We search our souls, so we believe that you’re gonna love it because we love it, I guess. It’s different. But I’ll tell you: I’ve never heard Corey Taylor like this right now — I just never heard him like this. I feel full circle.”

Taylor previously hinted back in March that Slipknot were “entering a realm that we’ve never been” in regards to the direction of their new music.