Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan shares the sad news of his daughter’s passing

She was just 22 years old.

Slipknot‘s Clown (real name Shawn Crahan) has shared the sad news that his youngest daughter, Gabrielle, has passed away.

Confirming the news via Twitter, Slipknot’s official account posted a note from Crahan that read: “It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday – Saturday May 18th, 2019. She was 22 years old.”

Posting the message alongside an image of Gabrielle, Crahan added: “Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward. Thank you.

“Much love, clown.”

It is unclear at this time what the cause of Gabrielle’s death was.

See the tweet posted by Slipknot below:

Shawn Crahan as Clown is co-founder, and one of two percussionists, in Slipknot.