Slipknot’s Clown talks plans to bring Knotfest to the UK

"It definitely will happen but it has to be the right thing"

Slipknot‘s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has talked about the possibility of bringing the band’s touring Knotfest to the UK.

The band are currently touring the festival across the US in support of their new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, which is out today (August 9).

Speaking to NME‘s Dan Stubbs for today’s Big Read feature, Clown expressed his desire to bring the travelling circus across the Atlantic.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he said, asked if plans are afoot to host Knotfest UK. “Right time, right place.

“It definitely will happen but it has to be the right thing,” he continued. “Right now we do a lot of festivals with a lot of great people and you’ve got to find a time and a zone and it’s got to be right. We don’t like to go and mess things up; it’s not about that. It’s about being righteous and pure and it being what it is.

“Like, now, we do a lot of things in Europe, so it’s got to be the right time and the right promoter but it’s all in the works and it’s going to happen. It’ll all happen.”

Slipknot’s new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ is out today (August 9). In a five-star review of the album, NME‘s Jordan Bassett said: “The ‘Knot’s sixth album is an astonishing record: a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion, a primal scream of endlessly inventive extreme metal and searing misanthropy.”

Knotfest continues in the States, with the band playing their hometown of Des Moines, Iowa tomorrow night (August 10).