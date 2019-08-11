Slipknot’s Clown teases plans for “intimate” future shows

"We will do it"

Slipknot‘s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has spoken of his desire for the band to perform smaller shows in the future.

The metal icons, who released their new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind‘ on Friday (August 9), sat down with NME for this week’s Big Read feature to discuss the project.

With the group set to bring the record to these shores for a run of UK dates in 2020, Crahan told us that fans could also be seeing them in more low-key settings following the large-scale gigs.

“We love getting back to Europe because it’s arenas, a little more intimate,” the musician said of the band’s recent and upcoming shows.

Responding to the fact that arenas aren’t often described as “intimate”, Crahan explained: “That is strange, huh! I only said it that way because I’m always trying to get down to a 1500-seater to where we can have some of that love. Oh my god, I would love it – we would love it.

“And we will do it, but it’s got to be right and safe.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Clown also discussed the possibility of bringing Slipknot’s touring Knotfest to the UK. “It definitely will happen but it has to be the right thing,” he said.

“Right now we do a lot of festivals with a lot of great people and you’ve got to find a time and a zone and it’s got to be right. We don’t like to go and mess things up; it’s not about that. It’s about being righteous and pure and it being what it is.

“Like, now, we do a lot of things in Europe, so it’s got to be the right time and the right promoter but it’s all in the works and it’s going to happen. It’ll all happen.”