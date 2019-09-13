Slipknot’s Corey Taylor and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan respond to lawsuit from former percussionist Chris Fehn

They're demanding it's thrown out of court

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor and founding member Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan are demanding that former drummer Chris Fein’s lawsuit is thrown out of court.

Fehn, who left the band in March this year, is taking his former bandmates to court over a pay dispute. Fehn was allegedly under the impression that the band’s money made from touring and merchandise is handled by one sole company that splits profits and pays the bands.

But new court documents obtained by The Blast, reveal that Taylor and Crahan are responding to the lawsuit for the first time.

In the documents, both Taylor and Crahan claim Fehn’s lawsuit was filed in the wrong court. They also claim to have no ties to New York, where Fehn originally filed the case. The pair also allege that none of their contracts were signed in the state and none of their albums recorded in New York.

The lawsuit stated: “Other than infrequent performances in New York when the band has been on national and international tours, Crahan and Taylor simply have no presence in New York.”

The ongoing lawsuit comes after Slipknot won huge acclaim for their latest record – ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

In a five-star review, NME described the record as “an astonishing record: a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion, a primal scream of endlessly inventive extreme metal and searing misanthropy”.

The metal icons will return to the UK next year as part of their European tour.