Slipknot’s Corey Taylor calls out Holocaust deniers

"A travesty to the memory of the survivors and disrespectful to the people who fought for them"

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has blasted so-called Holocaust deniers in an online statement.

Taking to Twitter, the vocalist said “I’m gonna say this for the fuckers in the back: JUST BECAUSE YOU DON’T BELIEVE SOMETHING IS REAL, THAT DOESN’T MEAN IT ISN’T REAL.

“Denying things like the Holocaust. slavery, etc is a travesty to the memory of the survivors and disrespectful to the people who fought for them.”

Recently, a Florida high school principal was removed from his position for refusing to refer to the Holocaust as a “factual, historical, event.”

A year ago, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg defended the right of Holocaust deniers to share their views his website, sparking a huge backlash.

“I’m Jewish, and there’s a set of people who deny that the Holocaust happened,” he said.

“I find that deeply offensive. But at the end of the day, I don’t believe that our platform should take that down because I think there are things that different people get wrong. I don’t think that they’re intentionally getting it wrong.”

Slipknot are set to release new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ next month, and Corey has told fans to expect extreme things.

“As a whole — and I can say this honestly — it is probably the furthest we’ve pushed the boundaries of creativity and experimentation, while also not losing our identity,” he said.

Concluding, he announced: “We’re doing heavier things than we’ve ever done.”