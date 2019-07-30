Slipknot’s Corey Taylor explains the meaning of new album title ‘We Are Not Your Kind’

"[It's] me kind of putting my foot down"

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has explained the thought behind the title of the band’s upcoming album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

The band return with the new record next week (August 9) via Roadrunner, following ‘.5: The Gray Chapter’ from 2014.

In a new interview with Full Metal Jackie‘s radio show, the frontman revealed his inspiration behind the title of the new record as well as the revelation that the phrase was originally set to be just a line in a song.

“‘We Are Not Your Kind’ is me kind of putting my foot down as far as the divisiveness, not only just the culture right now, but the world at large,” Corey said.

“Everyone is so at odds with each other. Everyone is so quick to look at each other as an enemy without trying to find common ground. For our kids, for our fans, that can really be a stressful, daunting, dangerous time. It’s very dangerous for people to be different these days. I will not have it. I grew up different. I know the pain of having to deal with being treated differently, and for me, it’s one of those rare cases where I actually use my position in life to make a stand and say, ‘Guess what? It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, what you look like, what color your skin is, who you love, what you believe — we are a family because of this love for music that we have.’

“And ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ represents that gathering of people together and then turning our backs towards the rest of the world and saying, ‘We’re not going to let your illness, your hate, permeate us. We are not your kind. You will never be ours.'”

Taylor also revealed that the quote was chosen as the album’s title at a late date, and was first set to just exist as a line in recent single ‘All Out Life’.

“I didn’t think it would be anything more than a great chant at a concert,” he said. “It was one of the things in my head that I could hear 50,000 people screaming at the top of their lungs, pumping fists. It wasn’t so much that I thought it was benign or anything — it was definitely something that I thought, ‘This could be something really cool’ — but it took on a life of its own, and that’s when I really started thinking about the phrase; about how it could be perceived.”

Percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan added: “Once Corey dropped the lyrics and we heard that line in ‘All Out Life’, it was, like, ‘Nothing will top this.’ It pretty much engulfs what the whole thing is about, and it’s the best representation of everything that we need. Trying to find anything else would really be contrived, you know what I’m saying? It engulfs everything we are.”

Slipknot are set to take ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ on a European tour next year.