Slipknot’s Corey Taylor: “I hate all new rock for the most part”

Corey Taylor has opened up about his feelings on the state of modern rock music.

The Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman, who released his debut solo album last year, was speaking on a new podcast episode about his views of the genre.

“I look at some of these bands that sound like this or sound like that or sound like the other guy, and it’s just, like, well, they obviously listened to two albums that have been out for a minute,” Taylor told Cutter’s Rockcast on Friday (February 19).

“But the ones that really frustrate me are the ones that they take something that’s been around forever and then just basically rework it and call it new – even though it’s completely derivative. You know the band they’re ripping off – they’re not even trying to rip off a bunch of bands; they’re ripping off one band.

“But the younger generation picks them up and says, ‘This is our blah blah blah’, because they’re tired of old people telling them that the music that came before them was better. And I don’t know who’s right, but I know both are wrong, because we should be encouraging everything.”

He continued: “I’m just as bad. I’m the worst old fogey dude shaking his cane ever. And I hate everything. I hate all new rock for the most part. I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock – and I think he knows who he is. But that’s another story. I’m the worst. And I hate everything.

“And people are used to that with me, though. But I have also encouraged the younger generation to think past the boundaries of what we listen to. Do something that feels fresh; it may not have to sound fresh, but it’s gotta feel fresh. If it’s dead, then people are gonna treat it as dead, man.”

Taylor’s comments come after he teased “massive” Slipknot news for the next month. “There’s some stuff brewing that I can’t talk about, but it’s massive,” he said.

While he didn’t go into specifics, the singer did address the likelihood of the band being able to carry out their touring plans in 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Slipknot is booked to tour America end of September. We are booked to go out. And we haven’t heard anything yet that it’s different. And we talk to [concert promoter] Live Nation every week.

“We’re up to date on all of the different restrictions, not only in the [various U.S.] states, but federally. We’re obviously keeping an eye on everything and kind of going from there.”