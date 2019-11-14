Slipknot’s Corey Taylor reflects on substance abuse in music: “You don’t have to be loaded to have a good time”

Rock 'n' roll without the excess.

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor has opened about excess in music, saying you don’t need drink and drugs to create.

Speaking to the Marshall Podcast, Taylor said he prefers to create without drink and drugs after hearing himself back on record when “loaded” in the studio.

Taylor said: “I think it’s encouraged by the people who are actually embedded in that…They want people to think that it’s hard to create without chemicals. And that’s addict language, because I used to do that for me from a performing standpoint.

“I was convinced that I couldn’t perform if I didn’t have a Jack and Coke — at least one…And then that became two. And then that became half a bottle. That’s addiction. So I think that’s a myth perpetuated by addicts who are looking for people to reinforce their dependency.”

Speaking about hearing himself back on record after being “loaded”, Taylor said: “I have only been loaded in the studio twice, and I didn’t like it one bit, ‘cause I couldn’t control anything.”

He continued: “And then listening back to shit, I was, like, ‘Oh, this is horrible. Why did I do that?’ So, I’ve really tried to kind of kill that myth for people.”

Taylor went on to say he doesn’t judge people either for their choices. He added: “It is not the law of the land. You don’t have to be loaded to fucking create. You don’t have to be loaded to fucking have a good time.

“I actually think you sound better and play better and you have a better energy when you’re not. Because then the focus is on you. There are no excuses after that. It’s you, and that’s the rawness of what we do.”