Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has recalled how an on-stage malfunction forced him to wear his mask “so tight it gives me a migraine”.

Taylor explained how he was forced to resort to drastic measures after his mask fell off during a performance at 2001’s Ozzfest, leaving his face exposed and shattering the band’s mystery.

When asked about the process of wearing his masks, which tend to change for each album, he told Kerrang: “It’s all about breaking it in. Once you establish the right balance between pain and pleasure, that’s when you stop realising that you’re wearing a mask and it becomes a part of the show.

Advertisement

“For me, there are two ways to wear a mask: one is for a photoshoot and the other is for a live show.

“For a live show, I have to belt that thing on so tight it gives me a migraine because I’m swinging my fucking head at the speed of sound and that thing can fly off at any second. I had that happen at Ozzfest 2001 in Kansas City, right in the middle of playing ‘People = Shit.’ Mid-slam I feel a lot of air on my head, my eyes are closed, and there I am with my weird fuckin’ blue-blonde hair on show.

“I had to slowly bend down and put the mask back on. That’s when I realised I had to belt that shit on until it’s uncomfortable. We have to make our masks as durable as possible because these things will fly off in a heartbeat.”

Read More: The NME Big Read – Slipknot: “I’m just going to tell you the facts: this album is a masterpiece”

His latest mask proved divisive upon debut in 2019, but Taylor later admitted that he “doesn’t really care” if fans haven’t warmed to it.

Advertisement

Taylor’s mask, designed by celebrated horror special effects specialist Tom Savini, split opinion among fans when it debuted in the band’s video for ‘Unsainted‘.

Meanwhile, Slipknot today announced ticket details for Knotfest UK – marking the first time that the event has ever been staged in the UK.

Tomorrow (January 14), Slipknot will also kick off their arena tour of UK and Ireland with a performance at Dublin’s 3Arena.