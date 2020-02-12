Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has spoken of a time when he came “so close to walking away” from the band.

Talking to Kerrang! Radio, Taylor discussed the drive the band still have, and why he’s so glad that he and his bandmates decided to stick at it.

“We recognise that it takes work to be in this band and when we’re all going for it,” Taylor said. “There’s an appreciation that maybe before we felt we couldn’t show and the more that we all show that the better it feels as a brotherhood.

He continued, talking about the issues he’s faced in the past, leading him to continue being a member of Slipknot.

“There have been moments where I’ve come so close to walking away from this and I’m really glad that I didn’t to be honest,” he said. “The payoff has been fantastic, especially now that we’re in this really great place and we are performing at a level that is still top notch.

“And writing music that is still really good and connecting with a whole new generation, which is insane. I don’t think we could have done it with anybody else.”

Taylor went on to say that Slipknot almost ‘pulled a Sex Pistols’ and broke up after one album.

“Those were real conversations! I feel like we’ve failed everyone by making ‘Iowa’,” the frontman remembered.

“It was such a great thing to think about. None of this [massive success] was expected, man. Just on paper we shouldn’t have made it and yet here we are! It’s a weird feeling still.”

Slipknot recently played a UK arena tour including a huge London show at The O2. In a five-star review of the London gig, NME said: “The masked menaces [are] where they belong – with as many people as possible.”

“This was a real moment; this was Slipknot where they belong – celebrating with as many people as possible, among thousands who can now say “I was there” and actually mean it.”

The band’s tour for new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ continues across 2020, with the band bringing their Knotfest roadshow to the UK for a Milton Keynes show in August.