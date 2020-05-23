Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has revealed that he’s finished work on his debut solo album.

The record was announced last year when Taylor said he was “putting a band together” to make his first solo work.

Appearing as part of Halestorm vocalist Lzzy Hale’s YouTube series We Are Hear, Taylor detailed who is in the previously mentioned band – and confirmed that the album is indeed finished.

Asked how he’s spending his lockdown period, Taylor replied: “I secretly recorded my first solo album. I did with the band I’ve been using for my solo shows for years and just a bunch of people that I’ve been working with forever.

“So it’s Jason [Christopher on bass], Dustin [Schoenhofer of Walls Of Jericho] on drums, [guitarist] Zach Throne, who I’ve been jamming with for a long time, and Tooch (Stone Sour guitarist Christian Martucci).

“All five of us did it. We went in and we recorded 25 songs in about two and a half weeks, and we did everything live. And it’s dope — really, really cool.”

Discussing the songs themselves, Taylor added: “All the songs are things that I’ve written over the years but they didn’t really fit with either band. So it’s stuff that I’ve just kind of been sitting on. And I realised — I just kind of turned around and I was just, like, ‘Geez, I’ve got all these songs.’

“And I’ve been kind of talking about doing a solo album anyway, and I was just, like, ‘This is the perfect time to do it.’ And picking those guys was the perfect combo, ’cause we all just love the same kinds of music — the same kinds of rock, the same kinds of punk, the same kinds of metal, the same kinds of everything — and we all were able to incorporate those influences into everything.”

Taylor previously revealed that the album is “definitely going to be rock-based, but it’s going to be rock meets so many different things.

“There will be harder-edged stuff, but there also will be big, expansive, huge, world-changing guitar songs that you’re going to want to sing along to. That’s just who I am, and I’m not going to fight who I am.”

Slipknot won Best Band In The World at the NME Awards 2020 earlier this year.

NME called their sixth album, 2019’s ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, “a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion, a primal scream of endlessly inventive extreme metal and searing misanthropy” in a five-star review.