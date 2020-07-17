Slipknot’s Corey Taylor says his solo album is “one of the best things I’ve ever written”

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has opened up on what fans can expect from his forthcoming solo album, revealing that his debut effort will feature a whole gamut of different influences.
Speaking to Knotfest.com for a new podcast, he said it was “probably one of the best things I’ve ever written”.
“It’s everything I wanted it to be,” he added. “There’s some Slade in there, there’s some Johnny Cash, there’s some Alice In Chains.
“I mean, big choruses, fun rock, just huge solos — huge solos. It’s incredible. I, actually, two years ago, started teaching myself piano just so I can record this song that I wrote for my wife, and I was able to play it and record it. And it’s really good — it’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever written.”
Asked how many songs will end up on the final album, Taylor said: “Thirteen. We did thirteen originals. We recorded seven covers, and then we did six acoustic versions of the originals that we put together. Or [maybe] it’s five. I can never keep that straight. Maybe it’s six [covers] and six [acoustic versions] — I can’t remember.
Although the record contains thirteen originals, he previously revealed that the album is now “finished” and contains 12 covers.
Last month, Slipknot shared their notorious home video collection, reliving their chaotic early days.
The half-hour video, entitled Welcome To Our Neighborhood, was originally shared in 1999 and has been re-released to mark the 21st birthday of the band’s self-titled debut album.