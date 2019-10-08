Slipknot’s Corey Taylor says it’s “long overdue” for the Super Bowl to recognise rock

He's supporting Disturbed’s David Draiman's bid to perform at next year's event

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has said that the representation of rock and metal at the Super Bowl is “long overdue”.

The masked metal outfit’s frontman took to Twitter to air his support of Disturbed’s David Draiman, who has hopes of performing the US National Anthem before next year’s American Football event.

Draiman told Loudwire that he’d “dreamt of doing [the Super Bowl] my entire life” in a recent interview, which Taylor later linked to on his social media channels.

“It’s long overdue for rock and metal to be represented at the Super Bowl,” he captioned the post. “Let’s make our voices heard in support of our brother David Draiman of Disturbed and let NFL know we want him to sing the anthem.” Check out the post below.

Draiman’s campaign was prompted by a Billboard poll from last month, which asked readers to vote on who should sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl 2020. “Let’s stir it up,” Disturbed wrote on their Facebook page while calling on fans to choose Draiman. See that post above.

“I’ve dreamt of doing it my entire life. Been rehearsing it since I was a little boy,” Draiman said to Loudwire. “I love my country, and I would be honoured beyond words to have the opportunity to try and inspire, strengthen, and give hope, at a time when we need those things more than ever.

“Plus…it would be nice to have rock represented on SOME level at the Super Bowl, and to prove to everyone that there ARE rock singers out there who can do the anthem as much justice as ANY pop artists out there, and even possibly take it higher.”

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will perform at next year’s Super Bowl Half Time Show.