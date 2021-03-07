Slipknot’s Corey Taylor set to head out on US “social-distanced” solo tour

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has announced that he’s planning a “social-distanced” solo tour.

Speaking in a new interview, the frontman, who released his debut solo album ‘CMFT’ last October, revealed plans to hit the road in the US for three weeks around April and May.

“[It will be a] short tour – probably about three weeks,” he told Arizona radio station 98 KUPD. “Some of the places we’ll be doing two nights in one city. It’ll be completely social-distanced, which means there’ll be pods with space around it, and the only people allowed in the pod are the people who came with that group.”

He continued: “[There will be] temp checks at the door, and you have to have proof of a negative test within 48 hours [of the show], or you won’t be let in at all.”

Taylor went on to explain that he’s been looking for ways to get back out on the road in order to help his crew.

“So, I’m looking at ways to kind of get the cobs going — not only for myself but for people I care about,” he said. “My crew needs work; my wife [Alicia Taylor, a professional dancer and a member of the all-girl dance group Cherry Bombs], her dancers, they wanna get back out there. So this is the test to see if we can start to kind of inch back towards reality with these in place — at least until the vaccine has had a chance to kind of do its thing.”

Taylor expects his tour will kick off in his adopted hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. “The bulk of [the dates are] in the Midwest and then kind of working our way back to Vegas,” he said. “It’ll be April-May. And we’re actually hammering the details out right now.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has teased some “massive” Slipknot news that he says will “probably” be revealed within the next month.

The band are currently looking to the future, with tour dates planned for this summer and talk of a follow-up to their 2019 album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ possibly being readied for a release later this year.