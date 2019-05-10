Slipknot’s Corey Taylor shares photo from hospital room as he undergoes double knee surgery

The band are due to perform on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' next week

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shared a photo from a hospital room as he prepares to undergo double knee surgery.

The singer posted the image of him on his hospital bed wearing a plastic cap and lilac gown on his Instagram page earlier today (May 10).

“Surgery in both knees today — soon I’ll be worth Six Million Dollars!! See you all soon!,” he wrote, adding the hashtags #bionic and #leemajors in reference to the ‘70s TV show The Six Million Dollar Man. In the series, actor Lee Majors played a character called Steve Austin, who gained superpowers from his bionic body parts.

Although Slipknot’s new tour doesn’t kick off until June 7, the band are scheduled to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on May 17.

Yesterday (May 9), a mash-up of Slipknot’s ‘Before I Forget’ and The B-52s’ ‘Love Shack’ was uploaded to YouTube. Titled ‘Slipshack’, YouTube Bill McClintock’s mash-up features Taylor singing over the synth and bongo-heavy backdrop. It also hears a Zakk Wylde solo from Ozzy Osbourne‘s ‘I Don’t Wanna Stop’ thrown into the mix.

Slipknot’s as-yet-untitled new album has been confirmed for release on August 9. One single, ‘All Out Life’, was released last year.

Although the band are scheduled to appear at a handful of European festivals this summer, they have yet to confirm any UK dates.