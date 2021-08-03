Slipknot’s Corey Taylor shares throwback photo of Joey Jordison and Paul Gray

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has paid a fresh tribute to his late bandmates Joey Jordison and Paul Gray in a throwback photo he shared online.

Jordison died in his sleep at the age of 46 last week, with his cause of death yet to be revealed.

It came 11 years after the passing of bandmate and Slipknot founder Paul Gray, who died of a morphine and fentanyl overdose at the age of 38.

Advertisement

Yesterday (August 2), Taylor took to Instagram to share a grainy photo of himself, Jordison and Gray, with all three pulling silly faces while relaxing in a venue.

This latest tribute from Taylor comes after Slipknot last week shared a moving eight and a half minute tribute video to Jordison.

“Our hearts go out to Joey’s family and loved ones at this time of tremendous loss. Joey Jordison’s art, talent, and spirit could not be contained or be held back,” the band wrote in an accompanying caption.

“Joey’s impact on Slipknot, on our lives, and on the music that he loved, is incalculable. Without him there would be no us. We mourn his loss with the entire Slipknot family.

“We love you, Joey.”

Advertisement

Corey Taylor, Jim Root and Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan all previously posted a single black tile on their social media pages in tribute to their former bandmate.