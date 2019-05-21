Slipknot’s Corey Taylor talks social media: “I’m becoming a meme. You want a villain? I will give you a fucking villain”

“It is really dark, the music falls in between 'Iowa' and 'Vol. 3'. It is experimental, but heavy as hell"

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has opened up about how the dark themes of their new album were inspired by his relationship with social media.

Last week, the band returned by sharing the explosive new single and video for ‘Unsainted‘, while also unveiling their new masks and details of upcoming album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

The week was also marred by tragedy as percussionist Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan announced the death of his 22-year-old daughter, Gabrielle. Before the news broke, frontman Taylor did an interview in which he discussed the sound and ideas on their next record.

“It is really dark, the music falls in between ‘Iowa’ and ‘Vol. 3’,” he told Heavy Metal Mill. “It is experimental, but heavy as hell. It’s aggressive, but has tons of melodies. I think people are really going to dig it.”

After using social media to discuss politics as well as personal and social issues, Taylor added that he now feels jaded about the reaction from trolls, and that this too has fed into the music and his current attitude.

“The crazy thing I have noticed over the last couple years I have seen a shift in the way people look at me,” Taylor continued. “I thought having an opinion was something that was cool, and now I’m becoming a meme. I feel everyone is starting to turn on me, so I am using that to my advantage.

“I am like, alright you want a villain, I will give you a fucking villain. That is kind of where I am in my life, not giving a shit. I am basically saying, you don’t have to like me, but you are going to love me anyway.”

This comes after percussionist Chris Fehn left the metal group last month after taking legal action against his bandmates over a pay dispute. The band’s business manager then said that Fehn was an employee of the band, rather than an equal partner as he previously suggested.

Slipknot release ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ on August 9. The band return to the UK to headline Download festival in June.