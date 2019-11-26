Slipknot’s Corey Taylor on the time they supported a jazz band: “They stared at us”

"They were so stunned with the madness"

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has recalled the time that the rockers supported a jazz band in their early days – which went down as well as you’d probably expect.

Speaking in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1’s Daniel P Carter, he recalled how the ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ band opened up for the unnamed jazz act in their hometown of Des Moines, Iowa.

“It was a gig-trade because Clown owned a bar in Des Moines. They all, like, stared at us like we had shit in our hands and had thrown it at them. They were so stunned with the madness,” Taylor said.

“And then driving home, both vans broke down in the middle of nowhere, in the middle of winter. So some of us stayed, some of us walked to call a tow truck. That’s what you did.

“And I can remember constructing cardboard ventilation for the heater just to get some back. We all huddled our gear as close as we can to this weird cardboard ventilation system – it was brutal. And then having to get up the next day and go to work… I mean, dude…”

The same interview, which Taylor took part in alongside Beartooth’s Caleb Shlomo, saw him discussing how he seeks inspiration by watching other bands.

“I get positive competition and negative competition from a lot of the acts that are out there, you know, especially when we’re on tour with great bands,” he said.

“We were on tour with you guys [Beartooth] and watching you guys got me stoked to play. So for me, that inspiration comes from friends, it comes from enemies, it comes from everybody; there’s no limit to that.

“To have that after this many years feels good. It makes me feel like I’m still doing for the right reasons.”

Meanwhile, Taylor recently discussed a new solo album he’s working on, claiming he’s already written 26 songs for the “rock meets so many different things” record.