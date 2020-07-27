Slipknot’s Corey Taylor to join forces with Tech N9ne and Kid Bookie on solo single

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor is set to collaborate with rappers Tech N9Ne and Kid Bookie on one of his upcoming solo tracks, it’s been revealed.

It comes after Taylor revealed that the first taste of his new solo music will arrive later this week, confirming its Wednesday (July 29) release in a Twitter post over the weekend.

A new Spotify listing has now revealed that he’ll experiment with the two rappers on the upcoming track ‘CMFT Must Be Stopped’, which will seemingly see Taylor heading in a hip-hop direction.

Advertisement

The collab is set to arrive on Wednesday alongside a track called ‘Black Eyes Blue’. It comes after Bookie and Taylor joined forces in 2019 to collaborate on ‘Stuck In My Ways’.

Speaking to Knotfest.com earlier this month, Taylor said his debut effort was “probably one of the best things I’ve ever written.”

“It’s everything I wanted it to be,” he added. “There’s some Slade in there, there’s some Johnny Cash, there’s some Alice In Chains.

“I mean, big choruses, fun rock, just huge solos – huge solos. It’s incredible. I, actually, two years ago, started teaching myself piano just so I can record this song that I wrote for my wife, and I was able to play it and record it.

“And it’s really good – it’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever written.”

Advertisement

Although the record contains 13 original tracks, Taylor previously revealed that the album is now “finished” and contains 12 covers.

Meanwhile, Slipknot have rescheduled their European tour, which was set to see them playing Knotfest UK next month.