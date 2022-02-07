Slipknot’s Corey Taylor to release ‘CMFT’ B-sides album of covers and acoustic recordings

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has announced that he’s set to release a B-sides album of his solo debut record ‘CMFT’ this month.

‘CMFT’ came out last year, and as Taylor explained in a new interview, the accompanying album is due on February 25 and will feature acoustic recordings and cover versions from the album’s sessions.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, he revealed details about the record, saying: “The first single will actually be February 11th, and people will be able to download that. It’s our cover of ‘On The Dark Side’ by John Caffery & the Beaver Brown Band, which is one of the best rock tunes ever. It’s one of our favourites to play live…

Advertisement

“The ‘CMFT’ B-sides will come out February 25th,” he added. “It’ll be available everywhere. We’re really stoked on that too.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Taylor confirmed that his second solo album – dubbed ‘CMFT 2’ – is demoed and “ready to go.”

He said: “‘CMFT 2’ is written, it’s demoed, it’s ready to go,” he added. “Plus we’re constantly writing new stuff. So we’re gonna be in a great position, next year probably, to go in and record ‘CMFT 2’ and just be ready to kind of do that. But that’s obviously after Slipknot has kind of done its thing.”

Elsewhere, Taylor confirmed this month that Slipknot have “finished” work on their “killer” seventh studio album.

“The artwork’s done. We just came up with the title,” he said. “I’m not gonna tell you it right now. But we’re really stoked. So hopefully three months from now – well, less than that – we’ll get the single out, and then three months from now we’ll get the album out.”

Advertisement

In terms of sound and style, Taylor told SiriusXM that the forthcoming record was “like a heavier version” of their 2004 full-length ‘Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses)’. “It’s really killer, man,” he added.

Reviewing Taylor’s solo debut ‘CMFT’, NME wrote: “‘CMFT’ isn’t the most profound or intense album Taylor has put his hand to, but it’s certainly the most fun. He sounds in love with life, a man finally free of his darkness.”