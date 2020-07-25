Slipknot’s Corey Taylor to release first taste of debut solo album next week

Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has announced that the first track from his debut solo album will arrive next week.

The singer, who is also the frontman for Stone Sour, recorded the album with his solo band consisting of Jason Christopher (bass), Dustin Schoenhofer (drums), and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (guitar).

Speaking to Knotfest.com earlier in the month, Taylor said his debut effort was “probably one of the best things I’ve ever written.”

“It’s everything I wanted it to be,” he added. “There’s some Slade in there, there’s some Johnny Cash, there’s some Alice In Chains.

“I mean, big choruses, fun rock, just huge solos – huge solos. It’s incredible. I, actually, two years ago, started teaching myself piano just so I can record this song that I wrote for my wife, and I was able to play it and record it. And it’s really good – it’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever written.”

Taking to social media to share news of the first song to be released from the LP, Taylor yesterday (July 24) tweeted: “Are You Ready? New Music July 29 #CMFT.”

Revealing that the album will feature 13 tracks, Taylor told Knotfest.com: “We did 13 originals. We recorded seven covers, and then we did six acoustic versions of the originals that we put together. Or [maybe] it’s five. I can never keep that straight. Maybe it’s six [covers] and six [acoustic versions] – I can’t remember.

“All I know is that we did an insane amount of work in two and a half weeks – something that we thought was gonna take two months – and we destroyed it. We were doing a song a day. And we got done, and we were, like, ‘Eh, okay. What are we gonna do now?’ Everything has come together so quickly that it’s crazy.”

Although the record contains 13 originals, he previously revealed that the album is now “finished” and contains 12 covers.

Meanwhile, Slipknot have rescheduled their European tour, which was set to see them playing Knotfest UK next month.