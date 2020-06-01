Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has urged fans to “use our voices to enact real change” following the death of George Floyd.

Many notable names in the music and entertainment industry have spoken up and demanded justice for Floyd’s death over the last week. The 46-year-old died in Minneapolis last Monday (May 25).

“Black lives matter. Systemic racism exists. White privilege is real,” Weinberg tweeted, adding that he was “heartbroken to, yet again, witness the oppression and bigotry that Black people in America have consistently endured for centuries — at the hands of a system that’s broken to its very core.”

“It’s time to speak up against police brutality and the perpetrators of systemic racism, and to become an ally to those who do not experience the same freedoms that we who share in our white privilege do.”

Weinberg added: “I’m hopeful that we can use our voices to enact real change. That we can contribute our time, energy, donations, and compassion to fighting for real equality, freedom, and togetherness…

Over the weekend, a number of musicians have shared their anger over the death of Floyd. Travis Scott shared that “the rage that we are feeling is from direct personal experience,” while Jay-Z shared his thoughts in a post in which he called for justice for Floyd, saying: “I am human, a father and a black man in pain, and I am not the only one.”

Billie Eilish and Lizzo have both shared impassioned messages about the situation, while Angel Haze and Halsey have shared first-hand experiences of clashes with police, with the latter revealing on Twitter that she was hit by rubber bullets shot by police during a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles this weekend.