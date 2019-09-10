The ultimate thumbs up.

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg surprised a young fan who went viral with her impressive drum skills.

Maren Alford, 14, went viral on YouTube after posting her drum cover of ‘Unsainted‘ – taken from Slipknot’s latest record ‘We Are Not Your Kind’.

It wasn’t long before word of Maren’s performance reached the band too, who in turn invited her to Slipknot’s ‘Knotfest Roadshow’ in Dallas last Saturday.

Posting on Facebook, Maren shared photos that showed her hanging out backstage with Weinberg himself.

“Best day EVER hanging out with Jay Weinberg before KNOTFEST in Dallas! Not only is he a beast behind the kit, but he’s also the most encouraging, kind and generous guy!,” she wrote.

She added: “Really a dream come true to meet and spend time with him and the Slipknot show was INCREDIBLE! THANK YOU for everything Jay — you’re the BEST!”

Last week, Weinberg himself revealed how his dad “flipped his shit” upon learning that he would be the next drummer for Slipknot.

When asked about his father’s initial reaction upon learning he was joining the band, he told Slipknot fan club Outside The 9: “I don’t know if he believed me, to be honest. No — when we had conversations about that’s what had happened, I actually couldn’t even tell him what band I had auditioned for, truthfully, for a while, till I asked the band if I could tell my dad. But once I did, he was very happy considering this is a band that he introduced to my life.”

Meanwhile, Clown has also recently revealed that the band are planning to release 11 unheard outtake songs from their album ‘All Hope Is Gone’ in the next couple of years. Corey Taylor went on to describe the material as having more of a “Radiohead vibe“.

The band will return to the UK next in 2020 for a full arena tour.