Slipknot’s Jay Weinberg named world’s best heavy metal drummer

Slipknot‘s Jay Weinberg has been named the world’s best heavy metal drummer in a new music poll.

Music Radar, a website for music makers, staged a poll to find out who the best metal drummer is and Weinberg came out on top with almost twice as many votes as the rest of the entrants combined.

Other names in the running included Slayer‘s Paul Bostaph, Korn‘s Ray Luzier, Lamb of God‘s Art Cruz, Machine Head‘s Chris Kontos and Jocke Wallgreen of Amon Amarth.

The Slipknot drummer took to Twitter to comment on topping the poll: “It’s an honor to receive the title of ‘Best Metal Drummer’ in @musicradar’s 2019 Best In Drums poll. Thanks to everyone who voted. I sincerely appreciate your support and interest.”

“Shout out to all the other incredible nominees,” he continued. “I’m endlessly inspired by this enormous community of drummers, and I’m grateful for every opportunity to experience their contributions to music.”

He added: “The best gratitude I can show is by giving everything I’ve got in every recording and every performance. Here’s to a great 2019 and exciting 2020! See you out there.”

The full rankings were as follows:

1. Jay Weinberg, Slipknot

2. Paul Bostaph, Slayer

3. Ray Luzier, Korn

4. Jocke Wallgren, Amon Amarth

5. Chris Kontos, Machine Head

6. Christoph Schneider, Rammstein

7. Art Cruz, Lamb Of God

8. Jason Bittner, Overkill

Jay Weinberg, who is the son of Max Weinberg, of Bruce Springsteen‘s E Street Band, and leader of the house band on Conan O’Brien’s talk show, joined Slipknot in 2013 as a replacement for the band’s former sticksman Joey Jordison.

Slipknot announced its split with Jordison in December 2013 but did not share the reasons for his exit. The drummer later revealed that a neurological disorder he suffers from was to blame for his departure from the band.

Meanwhile, Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has recalled the time that the rockers supported a jazz band in their early days – which went down as well as you’d probably expect.

Speaking in a recent interview with BBC Radio 1’s Daniel P Carter, he recalled how the ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ band opened up for the unnamed jazz act in their hometown of Des Moines, Iowa.