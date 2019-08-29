Slipknot’s Jim Root reacts to fans saying new album lacks guitar solos

"I get to think outside of the box"

Slipknot‘s Jim Root has reacted to fans of the band saying that new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ doesn’t have enough guitar solos on it.

The band released their sixth album at the start of the month, and it went on to became their first UK Number One album in 18 years.

Now, in a new interview on The Art & Span Show, the guitarist has spoken about a number of Slipknot fans who believe the new album is a little light on riffs.

“I see a lot of comments like, ‘Where are the guitar solos on this record?’ and stuff like that,” he said. “Well, obviously, Mick [Thomson, guitar] and I are very into guitar; we love playing guitar, love doing solos over every song, but that didn’t occur to me.

“I was more concerned about the arrangements and making a good song top to bottom,” he continued. “There is a solo on ‘Spiders,’ albeit a kind of a non-traditional solo, but that’s what I love.

“The point I’m trying to make is I get to think outside of the box and approach guitar playing in a way that I would never approach it with a song like ‘Spiders’ because Clown wrote that song and it didn’t come from my mind, so it’s hard for me to process it.”

In the NME review of ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, Jordan Bassett said: “The ‘Knot’s sixth album is an astonishing record: a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion, a primal scream of endlessly inventive extreme metal and searing misanthropy.”

Elsewhere in Slipknot world, a whole host of brilliant new covers of the band have been popping up on the internet and going viral. First, a 14 year-old fan delivered a simply enormous cover of ‘Unsainted’, and it was followed up by covers of the band by a masked classical cellist.