Slipknot’s Jim Root says he’s shocked fans still haven’t worked out the identity of ‘Tortilla Man’

"He's really kind of elusive, even around our camp"

Jim Root of Slipknot says he’s surprised that fans are still yet to work out the identity of the band’s mystery new member.

Affectionately dubbed ‘Tortilla Man’, ‘Tortilla Face’ or ‘Tortilla Guy’, fans have been obsessing over the identity of the new drummer and vocalist, with the band dedicated to keeping the mystery intact.

“I’m actually surprised that nobody has sussed out who it is yet, but nobody has,” Root told Rock Sound. “And in this day and age of social media, with phones and cameras everywhere, that’s kinda interesting.”

He continued: “It’s weird because I’ve met this guy before, I know who he is, but he’s really kind of elusive, even around our camp. I’ve had some people tell me, ‘Don’t tell us who he is, we’re having fun trying to figure it out!’

“So I’m gonna keep my mouth shut about all of that and see what happens. Eventually someday someone’s going to figure it out…”

‘Tortilla Face’ joined the masked metal icons following their less than amicable split with percussionist Chris Fehn. He first appeared in the video for ‘Unsainted‘ in May.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Beats 1 earlier this week, frontman Corey Taylor said Tortilla Man has quickly won the respect of bands and fans. “He’s doing great and is a great dude. He’s killing it, man,” he said.

Slipknot are currently NME‘s Big Read cover stars, with new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ released today. “I’m not going out on a limb when I say this, I’m just going to tell you the facts: this album is a masterpiece,” said Shaun “Clown” Crahan.

In a five-star review, Jordan Bassett described the new album as “a roaring, horrifying delve into the guts of the band’s revulsion, a primal scream of endlessly inventive extreme metal and searing misanthropy.”