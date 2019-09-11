Slipknot’s Jim Root wants to play new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ live in its entirety

"A really toned down, stripped down, club atmosphere type of thing"

Slipknot‘s Jim Root has said that he’d like the band to play their new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ in full live.

The band released their sixth album last month, and it went on to become their first UK number one in 18 years.

In a new interview with radio station 93.3 WMMR Rocks!, Root was asked if the band have any plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary, which arrives next year.

“Clown’s talking about… I don’t know if we’re going to play a record live. We did that with ‘Iowa’ at Knotfest and it was cool,” Root began.

“We have been talking about maybe trying to find some way to play the new album in its entirety, from top to bottom,” he continued. “I would like to do that – I think that would be something really cool. And do it in a really toned down, stripped down, no big stage set, club atmosphere type of thing.

“I’d love to do something like that and maybe webcast it.”

The band’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan has recently said that this is “the greatest time of Slipknot”. He’s also revealed that the band are planning to release 11 unheard outtake songs from their album ‘All Hope Is Gone’ in the next couple of years. Corey Taylor went on to describe the material as having more of a “Radiohead vibe“.