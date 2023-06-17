Slipknot’s original vocalist to perform band’s demo tape in full on tour

Slipknot‘s original vocalist Anders Colsefni is set to perform the band’s demo tape ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ in full on tour.

Slipknot released the demo tape in 1996 when Colsefni fronted the masked metallers. Corey Taylor took over in 1997.

Later this year, the band’s ex-front person will perform ‘Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat.’ in full on a 12-date run of dates in Australia and New Zealand as part of a ‘Numetal Mayhem’ tour alongside ex-Mushroomhead singer Waylon Reavis.

Giving his blessing for the performances, Taylor tweeted: “Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know Anders Colsefni is going to crush them.”

See the tour dates below.

Really wish I could be there to see these shows, but I know @anderscolsefni is going to crush them. https://t.co/df0PVItohN — fuck your checkmark (@CoreyTaylorRock) June 16, 2023

OCTOBER 2023

11 – Sydney, Crowbar

12 – Adelaide, Enigma Bar

13 – Melbourne, Bendigo Hotel

14 – Brisbane, Mansfield Tavern

15 – Gold Coast, Mo’s Desert Clubhouse

16 – Toowoomba, Irish Club Hotel

18 – Auckland, Neck Of The Woods

19 – Taranaki, 8 Bar Pool And Darts

20 – Wellington, Valhalla

21 – Christchurch, The Embankment

22 – Queenstown, Yonder

23 – Dunedin, Dive

In other Slipknot news, this month the band surprise released a new EP, ‘Adderall’ and shared some new videos – one for ‘Memories (Adderall – Rough Demo)’ and one for ‘Death March’, directed by Clown.

They also headlined Download Festival, a set that served as the return of founding member Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, who took to the stage for the first time after announcing that he would be sitting out of live shows to support his wife through mental health issues.

The band also revealed recently that longtime sampler and keyboardist Craig Jones has parted ways with the band. They then began teasing the identity of his replacement.