Slipknot’s Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan thanks fans for support after his daughter’s death

"We can feel the energy shared and we are so grateful."

Slipknot‘s Shawn Crahan has thanked fans for their support after he announced the death of his daughter.

The percussionist, who is otherwise known as Clown, confirmed last weekend that his youngest daughter Gabrielle had passed away at the age of 22.

While fans quickly rallied around the co-founder of the heavy metal giants, Crahan has now thanked them for their support in an emotional post on Slipknot’s social media pages.

“Firstly: Chantel, Alexandria, Gage, Simon and I would like to thank everyone for the endless amount of love, prayers, thoughts, and kindness we have been receiving,” wrote Crahan.

“While it is not possible for me to read and respond to each individual message & comment right now, I want you to know that we can feel the energy shared and we are so grateful. You have all proven that there is empathy, positivity, & strength in this community that we call humanity here on Earth.

“Second: There will be a funeral for my daughter Gabrielle on Sunday May 26th. Flowers may be sent to the Scottish Rite Consistory in Des Moines. Cards & condolences may be directed to Iles Funeral Home in Des Moines.

Thank you endlessly,Shawn and family.”

Crahan is yet to officially confirm the cause of his daughter’s death, but an obituary touched upon her struggles with drug addiction. According to an Instagram post, she had celebrated five months of sobriety only days before her death.

Her death comes only months before Slipknot prepare to drop ‘We Are Not Your Kind’, their sixth studio album. They will also return to the UK to headline Download Festival next month.