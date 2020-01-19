Slipknot member Sid Wilson was spotted enjoying a pre-gig cup of tea in a Manchester pub before the band’s massive arena gig in the city this week.

Wilson and co brought new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ to Manchester Arena on Thursday (January 16) as part of a UK arena tour.

As the Manchester Evening News reports, Wilson took time before the show to pop into the Hare & Hounds in the Middleton district of the city for a cup of tea, a pub his cousin regularly frequents.

Slipknot played a show in Glasgow last night (January 18), and controversy was raised after the venue banned spiked collars from being brought into the gig.

The band’s UK arena tour continues tomorrow night (January 20) in Sheffield. They finish the tour at London’s O2 on January 25. See the full list of dates below.

January

17 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

18 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

20 – Sheffield, Flydsa Arena

21 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

22 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

24 – Birmingham, Birmingham Arena

25 – London, The O2

Meanwhile, Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has called out streaming services for paying “less than pennies” when it comes to royalties.

Speaking in a new interview, the frontman took aim at exploitive royalty rates and revealed just how little the band receives.

Watch footage of the band kicking off first night of their ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ tour in Dublin. They’ll return to the UK in August for the first ever Knotfest event in the UK, taking place at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes.