Slipknot’s Sid Wilson popped into Manchester pub for a cup of tea before huge arena show

Warming up for an arena show with a nice brew.

Will Richards
Slipknot
Sid Wilson of Slipknot performs at Manchester Arena on January 16, 2020 in Manchester, England. Credit: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

Slipknot member Sid Wilson was spotted enjoying a pre-gig cup of tea in a Manchester pub before the band’s massive arena gig in the city this week.

Wilson and co brought new album ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ to Manchester Arena on Thursday (January 16) as part of a UK arena tour.

As the Manchester Evening News reports, Wilson took time before the show to pop into the Hare & Hounds in the Middleton district of the city for a cup of tea, a pub his cousin regularly frequents.

Slipknot played a show in Glasgow last night (January 18), and controversy was raised after the venue banned spiked collars from being brought into the gig.

The band’s UK arena tour continues tomorrow night (January 20) in Sheffield. They finish the tour at London’s O2 on January 25. See the full list of dates below.

January

17 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
18 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
20 – Sheffield, Flydsa Arena
21 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
22 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
24 – Birmingham, Birmingham Arena
25 – London, The O2

Meanwhile, Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has called out streaming services for paying “less than pennies” when it comes to royalties.

Speaking in a new interview, the frontman took aim at exploitive royalty rates and revealed just how little the band receives.

Watch footage of the band kicking off first night of their ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ tour in Dublin. They’ll return to the UK in August for the first ever Knotfest event in the UK, taking place at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes.

