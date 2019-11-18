The new album arrives next month

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson has revealed that he’s releasing a new solo album.

Making the announcement via Instagram, Wilson said his new album will arrive next month on December 13.

The Slipknot turntablist also revealed that his album features a series of special guests including Killah Priest, DJ Q-Bert and guitarist Bizzythowed.

Wilson’s latest offering is part of a trilogy of album releases, the first part of which was released in August 2018.