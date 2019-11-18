Slipknot’s Sid Wilson is releasing a new solo album – and its coming on Friday 13th
The new album arrives next month
Slipknot’s Sid Wilson has revealed that he’s releasing a new solo album.
Making the announcement via Instagram, Wilson said his new album will arrive next month on December 13.
- Read More: The Big Read – Slipknot: “I’m just going to tell you the facts: this album is a masterpiece”
The Slipknot turntablist also revealed that his album features a series of special guests including Killah Priest, DJ Q-Bert and guitarist Bizzythowed.
Wilson’s latest offering is part of a trilogy of album releases, the first part of which was released in August 2018.
The news comes just days after Slipknot announced an expansion of their Knotfest events with a new ‘Knotfest as Sea’ cruise next summer.
The cruise, which takes place from August 10-14, will depart from Barcelona, Spain and will feature two performances from Slipknot on the ship. The full line-up for the cruise is expected to be released soon.
Since its foundations in 2012, Knotfest now takes place in five countries: the US, Japan, Mexico, Columbia and France.
Last month (October 29), Slipknot teased they were “trying something new” while shooting the official video for their single ‘Nero Forte’.