Slipknot’s Sid Wilson is releasing a new solo album – and its coming on Friday 13th

Elizabeth Aubrey

The new album arrives next month

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson has revealed that he’s releasing a new solo album.

Making the announcement via Instagram, Wilson said his new album will arrive next month on December 13.

The Slipknot turntablist also revealed that his album features a series of special guests including Killah Priest, DJ Q-Bert and guitarist Bizzythowed.

Wilson’s latest offering is part of a trilogy of album releases, the first part of which was released in August 2018.

The news comes just days after Slipknot announced an expansion of their Knotfest events with a new ‘Knotfest as Sea’ cruise next summer. 

The cruise, which takes place from August 10-14, will depart from Barcelona, Spain and will feature two performances from Slipknot on the ship. The full line-up for the cruise is expected to be released soon.

Since its foundations in 2012, Knotfest now takes place in five countries: the US, Japan, Mexico, Columbia and France.

Teasing a clip of the new festival, Clown said: “Barcelona, a big-ass ship, and the sea. You, us, you’re not gonna want to miss it.”

Last month (October 29), Slipknot teased they were “trying something new” while shooting the official video for their single ‘Nero Forte’.