Slipknot’s ‘V-Man’ recounts living with ‘Clown’ for six months while making ‘The End So Far’

Slipknot’s Alessandro ‘V-Man’ Venturella has revealed that he had to live with fellow band member Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan while making ‘The End So Far’.

The pair became full-time roommates due to travel restrictions surrounding the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘V-Man’, who is British and lives in the UK, told the Everblack Podcast: “They locked down America [when the pandemic started]. Also, you couldn’t leave England [without] a work permit. You had to have written – there was some sort of written document that had to say that you needed to leave for work. That was the only way you could leave the country.”

“Then, there was obviously the testing and stuff. But there was a good [few] months of – no one was going anywhere. Airports were shut, the full works.”

He added: “I think once it started to kind of ease up a little bit, and people had high-profile jobs – like business around the world – people started moving around. I remember the first plane I managed to get on, it was just me. And there was like, six people scattered around. It was the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. It was nuts. The airport was dead. There was like, four people in it. It was like, what’s that movie? 28 Days Later. It was like that.”

‘V-Man’ then went on to explain how he ended up living with ‘Clown’ for six months.

“Once I got the visa thing sorted, luckily, that was it,” he explained. “I went and lived at Clown’s house for six months, I think. It was great. His wife’s amazing. She’d be cooking dinners for everyone. And then other bandmembers would come in and out. Jay [Weinberg, drums] popped in and out, Jim [Root, guitar] popped in and out. I couldn’t just jump on a plane back and forth every week, so I had to stay there.”

Meanwhile, ‘Clown’ recently discussed the possibility to NME of the band’s story being turned into a biopic, revealing that he has several ideas for a serial project of his own.

It was also recently announced that Slipknot will headline next year’s Download Festival alongside Metallica and Bring Me The Horizon. The news came after the band announced the first-ever Knotfest in Australia, as well as a nine-date European tour for next June.

They’re currently touring on the back of ‘The End, So Far’, which arrived back in September and featured the singles ‘The Chapeltown Rag’, ‘The Dying Song (Time To Sing)’ and ‘Yen’. In a four-star review of, NME’s Andrew Trendell said it “may rattle many of the metal faithful, but for the prowess and lasting impression of this record alone, this is a true Slipknot record”.