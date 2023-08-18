Sløtface announce 2023 UK and European tour

Sløtface have announced details of an upcoming UK and European tour, which is set to kick off later this year.

The upcoming tour follows last year’s announcement that the Norwegian trio would be going their separate ways, with singer Haley Shea continuing the band as a solo project. The departure of guitarist Tor-Arne Vikingstad and bassist Lasse Lokoy was announced last June, and Shea has since made the group into a new ‘collaborative project’.

It also arrives on the heels of the group’s latest EP, ‘AWAKE/ASLEEP’, which arrived this February.

10 shows have been scheduled for the upcoming tour, including a slot at the 100 Club in London. The live shows will kick off later this year, with a gig in Brighton on November 21. From there, Shea will make more stops around the UK – including shows in Bristol, Birmingham, Leeds and Glasgow.

At the end of the month, Sløtface will then embark on the European run of performances. This starts with a show in Copenhagen on November 29, and is followed by a stop in Aarhus the following day.

The final two dates take place across the first two days of December, with a performance in Göteborg lined up for December 1 and a closing set scheduled for Stockholm on December 2. Tickets are available now and can be purchased here. You can also visit here for a full list of tour dates.

Earlier this month, Sløtface played a set at the Øya Festival in Oslo. In an overarching review of this year’s instalment, NME described Shea’s set as electric, and set to put the band in the running to have a “headline spot” next year.

“Fellow festival regulars Sløtface then blow the roof off the Sirkus tent by drawing one of the stage’s largest and certainly more feral crowds of Oslo’s young, punk and beautiful to see the new incarnation of the band,” it read.

“Now a solo vehicle for singer Haley Shea, Sløtface’s six-piece live band offer up a riff-laden rush of constant pit-inducing hooks, real heart and arena euphoria – with a sax or two thrown in for good measure – in an experience that falls somewhere between Metric, Boygenius, Weezer and Bruce Springsteen,” it added. “Look alive, an Øya headline spot could be next.”

Additionally, Shea spoke with NME last year and recalled the restructuring of the group as a time for experimentation, and allowing for a new vision to be introduced.

“It’s important for me to let everything be open and experiment with different things,” she said. “I knew going into a new version of Sløtface could be scary and that not having a super-defined sound would be harder for people to wrap their heads around, but it also feels really important to include lots of different musical genres and approaches to music. The most honest thing would be to establish that right from the start.”

She also went on to announce that the EP would be “pretty different” to what Sløtface have done before.

“The [new songs] sound more organic and one of them is more Americana and [Bruce] Springsteen influenced. There are common threads and the way we worked on them is similar, but I wanted to keep it open and dare to not define everything so clearly. I’m sure not everyone will like it and not everyone will like everything, but I’m OK with that.”