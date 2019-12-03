Sløtface have announced a UK and European headline tour for 2020 – check out the full schedule below.

After detailing their second album ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’ in October, the Norwegian pop-punk outfit have confirmed that they will be heading out on the road in support of the project next year.

Kicking-off in Southampton on March 14, the stint will see the group take to the stage in Bristol, Cardiff, Nottingham, Liverpool, Leeds, and more cities across the UK.

On March 27, Sløtface will return to the capital for a performance at The Garage in North London. Their UK tour will wrap up in Brighton the following evening ahead of further dates in Europe.

Sharing the official tour poster on Instagram earlier today (December 3), the band wrote: “SURPRISE!! EU/UK WE ARE COMING BACK!!!”

Tickets will go on general sale this coming Friday (December 6) at 9am (GMT).

Reviewing Sløtface’s show with PUP in London last month, NME said: “Their set tonight reintroduces them as one of the most exciting new punk bands around, and from the showing of new songs tonight, their upcoming second album ‘Sorry For The Late Reply’ is set to firmly reestablish their voice.”

Sløtface’s second LP, which will arrive January 31, has been previewed with the singles ‘S.U.C.C.E.S.S.’, ‘Telepathetic’, ‘Stuff’ and ‘Sink Or Swim‘.

Speaking of the album’s lyrics, singer Haley Shea explained: “A lot of those stories are very personal to me, but they wouldn’t be what they are without the way they’ve come together in the music.”