Sløtface “flip the script” on pulsing new single ‘Final Gørl’

Sløtface have today (March 15) shared a new single – check out ‘Final Gørl’ below.

The Norwegian act – as of 2022 now a solo project under Haley Shea – released the new single in collaboration with producer Sælid Andersen.

In a statement, Shea spoke about her work with Andersen on the project saying in the studio, it consisted of songs about me being a f***ing loser” and “songs about everything else – the beauty in the world, attempts to better oneself, etc”. ‘Final Gørl’, the musician said falls into the first category and, as noted in a press statement, “continues to explore the trope of the same name from horror movies like Scream and Halloween.”

Speaking about the genre and how it’s still important to her, Shea added: “In these movies the final girl is pure and virginal and better than all the other more overtly sexual women in the movie, which is why she survives.

“I wanted to flip the script on that, so the ‘I’ character in Final Girl is saying no to all those rules about who she has to be. In the song I’m singing a lot of lines to the killer in a horror movie, very aware of what genre I’m in, and saying ‘no thanks, I don’t really want to be a part of these expectations.’

“To me it symbolizes that women are often expected to try so hard to be liked and be everything to everyone, and in this song I’m embracing that we as women can also be lazy losers.”

Check out the new song here:

Back in October, Sløtface collaborated with The Buoys for new song, ‘Fight Back Time’.

The pair linked up digitally to make the song, which was about the nagging feeling of always having to be switched-on.

Sløtface’s Shea said in a statement about the collaboration: “‘Fight Back Time’ for me is about feeling way too caught up in everything you’re doing when you have too much going on, and desperately trying to grab some pieces of your life back so that you feel in control.

“It’s about staying up late when you should get a good night’s sleep just to feel like you have some free time and feeling like there must be a fix to how you’re feeling out there somewhere. I love how the chorus has stacks of vocals egging me on to indulge in my bad habits, it feels very much like the voices in my head.”

Earlier this year Sløtface played a set at the Øya Festival in Oslo. In an overarching review of this year’s installment NME described Shea’s set as electric, one that’s set to put the act in the running to have a “headline spot” next year.