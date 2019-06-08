Sløtface return with new pop punk banger, ‘Telepathic’

They've also announced a comeback show in London this summer

Sløtface have announced details of their return with the release of a new single, ‘Telepathic’, which you can stream below.

The Norwegian four-piece, described by NME as “one of 2017’s most exciting new bands” made waves in their debut year thanks to their riotous live shows and empowering pop-punk bangers on their first release, ‘Try Not To Freak Out.’

The band also announced details of a comeback headline show at London’s Electrowerkz on June 25, with tickets for that event on sale now. You can listen to the new song here:

The new single sees the band sharing production duties for the first time with Odd Martin Skålne on what is one of the band’s most energetic tracks to date.

Speaking about the new song to triple j, singer Haley Shea said: “It’s pretty much just about feeling you’re in the wrong place, like a small town or a job you don’t like, and thinking ‘there must be something else.”

Bassist Lasse Lokøy added: “It was written in approximately 2 hours, at 11 in the evening, after a full day of recording. Most of us don’t remember any of it because we were so tired”.

Reviewing their debut album, NME said: “As the album unfolds, the band continue to nail the balance between rebellious anthems and cutting social commentary. Like ‘Nancy Drew’, a song based around the classic feminist super-detective which feels more relevant – and ‘Night Guilt’, where Shea sings touches on anxiety.

“Whether the world picks up – or we continue freaking out for a little while longer, we’re blessed to have Sløtface providing the bangers until the bitter end.”